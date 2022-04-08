Counterfeit, expired drinks seized

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority recovered thousands of liters of counterfeit and expired drinks during actions in various parts of the provincial capital here on Thursday.

An official of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority while giving details said that over 1000 liters of counterfeit drinks were recovered from vehicles on GT Road.

He said the counterfeit drinks were being supplied from Peshawar to Nowshera.

Similarly, warehouses were raided on Charsadda Road and more than 1500 liters of expired and unhealthy juice recovered.

He said that a large quantity of expired milk packs was also recovered from the warehouse and the said warehouse was sealed, while its owners were summoned to office for further action.