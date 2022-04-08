Dengue prevention drive launched in NW

PESHAWAR: Authorities of the health department and district administration have jointly launched a campaign to contain dengue in the North Waziristan tribal district.

An official statement stated that in addition to house-to-house inspections in the district, water reservoirs are also being checked regularly at outdoor places while community gatherings are also being organised to raise awareness among people about dengue. DHO Dr Gulistan said that 208 houses, 1737 water storage containers and tanks, and 191 outdoor sites were inspected during the two-week anti-dengue drive in North Waziristan.