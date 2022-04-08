 
ECP meeting on political situation today

ECP will chalk out its future course of action with regard to the conduct of general election

By Our Correspondent
April 08, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has convened a meeting on country’s political situation today (Friday) at 10 am that will be chaired by the chief election commissioner. 

It is understood that electoral body will review the related matters and chalk out its future course of action with regard to the conduct of general election, following the delimitation of constituencies.

