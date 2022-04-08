Turkey court transfers Khashoggi murder trial to S Arabia

ISTANBUL: A Turkish court on Thursday confirmed a halt to the trial in absentia of 26 suspects linked to the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and its transfer to Riyadh.
The 59-year-old journalist was killed inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2, 2018. A Turkish court began the trial in 2020 with relations tense between the two regional powers. The judge told the court: "We decided to halt and hand over the case to Saudi Arabia."
The court decision comes almost a week after Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said that he would approve a Turkish prosecutor's request to hand the case over to Saudi Arabia, at the latter's demand.
The prosecutor said the case was "dragging" because, as the defendants were foreigners, the court's orders could not be carried out. Defence lawyer Ali Ceylan told the court on Thursday that there would not be a fair trial in Saudi Arabia.
