Ballot boxes. The News/File

ISLAMABAD: In response to a letter by the president, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday said four additional months are required for conducting general elections i.e. in October honestly, justly and fairly as ordained in Article 18 (3) of the Constitution.

In a letter addressed to the president’s additional secretary, the ECP requested a meeting with the president for further deliberations. The president had written the letter to the commission to hold elections in 90 days. The letter asked the commission to propose a date for holding elections within 90 days of the dissolution of the National Assembly on April 3. In this regard, it was stated that under Article 48 (5) (A) and Article 224 (2) of the Constitution, the president shall fix a date for holding the general elections and this date shall not exceed 90 days of the dissolution of the National Assembly.

The ECP again emphasized that it is not the sole authority to make decisions with regard to the conduct of elections and remains dependent under the law upon the federal government as well as the provincial governments for required feedback. “In case of inaction or delay on the part of any government to perform its duties and assist the commission, the delay in conduct of delimitation cannot be attributed to the commission by any stretch of imagination. The delimitation of constituencies under the law requires at least four months,” the ECP letter said.



The letter mentioned timelines how and when it had written to the prime minister, the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and other institutions concerned for notifying the national census 2017, as without notifying the same, delimitation of constituencies was not possible. Moreover, the National Assembly’s constituencies were reduced to 266 from 272 after the merger of ex-FATA with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and reducing its NA seats from 12 to 6, and in such a situation, the delimitation was imperative prior to the conduct of elections.

Since the national census 2017 was provisional as it could not be notified, the work on delimitation could not be started. After the ECP efforts, the census was notified on May 6 and the Council of Common Interests published the 6th national census results last year and the ECP issued the schedule for the delimitation exercise and then the government decided to carry out a digital national census. Therefore, the work on delimitation was halted.

After that, the ECP wrote to the government on September 30, 2021 and January 21 this year for early completion of the digital national census by the end of 2022, so that delimitation of constituencies could be started and completed within time as the digital census was planned to be completed by March 2023. However, the commission did not receive any response from the ministry concerned, thereby further delaying the process of delimitation.

The ECP letter said delimitation of constituencies is one of the foundational steps towards elections and according to Article 51 (5) of the Constitution and Section 17 of the Elections Act 2017, delimitation of constituencies is conducted on the basis of population in accordance with the last census officially published.