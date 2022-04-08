Cleanliness work initiated at neglected car parking plazas

Islamabad; The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has initiated cleanliness work at two underground car parking plazas after years of negligence that turned them into filthy places at the heart of the Jinnah Super Market.

The official data showed that the civic agency started construction work on two parking plazas in F-7 Markaz in 2015. There was a plan to build parking plazas on the southern and northern sides of F-7 Markaz with an area of 4,200 and 3,307 square yards, respectively. The layout plan showed the capacity of 213 cars at the southern site and 213 cars at the northern site. The total cost of the project was Rs289 million.

The project was underway and some sixty per cent of the work had been completed but later it started facing delays due to some technical reasons. Despite the passage of so many years these parking plazas are still not able to provide parking spaces for vehicles.

This was for the first time that underground parking plazas were being built and the roof of the plazas was planned at the existing ground level. Unfortunately, the project never moved forward according to the plan prepared by the civic agency. Now it apparently intends to restore these parking plazas and provide parking facilities to the visitors. It is due to rapid growth in population and increase in economic activities, Islamabad is expanding at a faster pace, therefore the construction of parking plazas in the city is the dire need of the hour to cope with the parking problems.

According to the CDA, the cleanliness work of the car parking plazas at Jinnah Super Market has been initiated with an aim to make them functional for the visitors.