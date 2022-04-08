Sasta Bazaars, USC outlets fail to meet demand

Rawalpindi: People visiting Ramazan Sasta Bazaars and government-run Utility Stores Corporation (USC) outlets appear to have been seriously disappointed over the absence of subsidized items like sugar, ghee, and cooking oil. People have termed it a ‘flop show’ of the federal and Punjab governments because they are still deprived of all subsidised items at sasta bazaars and utility stores even on the 5th of Ramazan on Thursday.

Long queues of consumers could be seen at sasta bazaars and utility stores since the advent of Ramazan. However, the local management only supplies around 20 to 30 bags of sugar at each sasta bazaar which ends within minutes. While government-run utility stores bring around 100 to 150 packets of one-kilogram ghee/cooking oil and sugar bags which also end within minutes. Consumers have to return empty-handed most of the time.

All utility stores in city and cantonment localities are already facing a shortage of essential items like ghee, cooking oil, basin, sugar, atta, etc. In the state of gloom, a large number of people visit sasta bazaars where they also failed to find necessary items, even the quality of vegetables and fruits available was poor, therefore they have to return empty-handed. Therefore, the consumers have to visit the open markets where they face record inflation because one-kilogram ladyfinger is being sold at Rs250, tomato at Rs150, cucumber Rs100, potato at Rs50, onion at Rs50, cabbage at Rs120, Arvi at Rs120. Similarly, one-kilogram apple is being sold at Rs250, guava at Rs150, one dozen bananas at Rs250, melon at Rs150, and one-kilogram watermelon at Rs80, strawberry at Rs250, and one-kilogram dates at Rs250. Lemon is being sold at Rs200. One kilogram of chicken meat is being sold at Rs460, mutton at Rs1500, and beef at Rs700.

Interestingly, prices of all items are continuously increasing rather than reduced since the 1st Ramazan. It is worth mentioning here that concerned staffers of sasta bazaars and government-run utility stores continuously maintain rough behaviour with needy people. Some of the consumers particularly (ladies) even received minor injuries in purchasing subsidies items from sasta bazaars and government-run stores.

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq said that they were trying to provide fresh items at cheaper rates. “Price Control Magistrates also visit open market shops to trap hoarders and profiteers,” he said. He also warned that he will not spare anybody who was misbehaving with the public. Utility Stores Corporation (USC) Regional Manager (Rawalpindi) Muhammad Waheed said that they were continuously sending sugar, ghee, and cooking oil supplies to all stores. “We want to equally distribute all subsidized items among the public,” he added.