Teachers’ body demands release of payments

LAHORE: Teaching Staff Association (TSA) of the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Taxila has demanded the university administration release payments of approved benefits to the teaching community including summer semester payments and restoration of medical facility along with the provision of petrol allowance, etc.

According to a press release, a meeting of the UET Taxila TSA’s Executive Body was held in which the participants showed concerns over, what they termed, indifferent behaviour of the vice-chancellor towards the university affairs. The executive body expressed concerns on non-payments of approved benefits to the teaching community including summer semester payments. It was demanded that the medical facility should be restored to its previous levels and provision of medicines should be restarted for the employees.

It was stressed that approved petrol allowance for the professors should be started immediately without any further delay. The executive body condemned amendments in service statutes without taking the stakeholders into confidence. The teachers’ body expressed its reservations on ‘misuse’ of official vehicles and demanded an inquiry into this matter. The executive body demanded immediate filling of the huge number of vacant posts of allied/supporting staff which had not been filled for the last several years and this issue is seriously damaging teaching/research standards of the University. It was also demanded that issues like shortage of stationery in the departments, poor condition of examination conduction system and residential colony relevant problems should be addressed at the earliest.

New schedule issued for MA/MSc forms: Punjab University (PU) Department of Examinations has issued the new schedule for submission of admission forms for MA/MSc Part-1 & Part-II supplementary examinations 2021.

A PU spokesperson has informed late college and private candidates that admission forms would be submitted online only and no admission form will be accepted by hand or by post. The last date for receipt of online admission forms for said exams with single fee is April 15, 2022. Meanwhile the Punjab University Registration Branch has extended the date of submission of registration forms for private/external candidates of Associate Degree Arts/Science/Commerce annual examination 2022 with double fee until April 20, 2022. Details are available at www.pu.edu.pk.