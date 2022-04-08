Wheat procurement drive: Governor asks CS to facilitate farmers

LAHORE: Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal and IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan called on Punjab Governor Omer Sarfraz Cheema at Governor’s House on Thursday. During the meeting, various issues including wheat procurement campaign were discussed.

Expressing interest in the forthcoming wheat procurement drive, the Governor Punjab said that it should be ensured that farmers do not face any hassle in selling their wheat and special arrangements to be made to monitor the wheat procurement drive. He said that the farmers should not face any problem in getting the gunny bags (bardana) and timely payment of their crops. The Governor Punjab said that PTI government has taken historic steps for farmers including Punjab Sugar Factories Control Amendment Act 2021. Due to PTI’s farmer-friendly policies, last season had witnessed record production of wheat, cotton and rice crops, which resulted in bolstering the agricultural economy and significantly increasing the income of farmers, he concluded.

History remembers those who serve humanity: Sarwar: Former Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar said that history would not remember the people with power and high positions but only those who have served humanity.

Those who are working to help the helpless and special people and to give them basic rights in society are the heroes of the nation.

Philanthropists should come forward to serve humanity. Neither we have left the poor people alone before nor will we leave them in the future. In fact, we will stand by them on every front. He was addressing a function to mark the 101st anniversary of the Fountain House at a local hotel in Lahore while Chairman Akhuwat Foundation Dr Amjad Saqib and others were also present on the occasion.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that there is no doubt that the zeal and enthusiasm with which the philanthropists work in Pakistan is unparalleled in the world. Whenever there is a difficult time for the people of Pakistan, including coronavirus pandemic and floods, philanthropists always come forward first to serve the poor people. Even during the coronavirus, the philanthropists did not let anyone sleep hungry and any amount of praise for this spirit is less.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that he could not describe in words how much peace he gets from serving humanity. “I have been working to serve humanity in Pakistan even before entering politics. Under Sarwar Foundation, we are running two hospitals where high-quality medical facilities are being provided to the people and a school of Sarwar Foundation is providing education facilities to the children of the poor.

Today, the Sarwar Foundation is one of the largest charitable organization in Pakistan providing clean water to the poor.

Sarwar said that no power in the world could stop you from succeeding in any field when you work with honesty and good faith. It is a need of today that wherever somebody is working he should work honestly and fulfill his responsibility to make the country strong and prosperous so that Pakistan can move forward with more success.