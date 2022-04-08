CITY PULSE: Chinese Whispers

The AAN Gandhara Art Space is hosting Fatima Munir’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Chinese Whispers’ until April 24. Call 021-35821462 for more information.
Perhaps Time’s Definition of Coal is the Diamond
The Koel Gallery is hosting Abdul Jabbar Khan and Hussain Jamil’s art exhibition titled ‘Perhaps Time’s Definition of Coal is the Diamond’ until April 27. Call 021-35831292 for more information.
Reflections of Surroundings
The ArtChowk Gallery is hosting Abid Khalil Ansari’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Reflections of Surroundings’ from May 10 to May 20. Call 021-35300482 for more information.
LAHORE: Allied Bank Limited has taken another step to provide innovative and convenient digital banking experience....
Karachi Water and Sewerage Board Vice Chairman Syed Najmi Alam chaired a meeting on Wednesday to review steps to...
Karachi Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday approved the payment of Rs22 million as fire risk allowance...
Karachi Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab said on Thursday the repair work of Mohsin Bhopali Underpass in...
A man was killed and another wounded after unidentified suspects opened fire on a rickshaw on the Super Highway on...
The Karachi administration fined up to 170 shopkeepers over Rs900,000 on Thursday for violating the official price...
Comments