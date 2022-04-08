KWSB officials told to improve water supply

Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) Vice Chairman Syed Najmi Alam chaired a meeting on Wednesday to review steps to improve the water supply and sewerage systems during the holy month of Ramazan across the metropolis.

DMD Technical Services Engineer Asadullah Khan, all the superintendents and executive engineers, Staff Officer to Vice Chairman Nadeem Kirmani, and Personal Secretary Agha Saeed were present on the occasion. Alam directed that during the holy month of Ramazan, the officials concerned said effective measures should be taken to improve the water supply and drainage systems in the city.

Addressing the officers on the occasion, Engineer Asadullah Khan said that during Ramazan a high-level meeting would be held at the Chairman's Secretariat every Friday in which all the chief engineers and superintendent engineers would ensure their participation.

He issued orders to the chief engineer water and the chief engineer bulk and said that a meeting should be held every Thursday with all the superintendents and executive engineers to formulate a comprehensive policy for immediate solutions to water supply and drainage problems.