Wahab okays Rs22m risk allowance for firefighters

Karachi Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday approved the payment of Rs22 million as fire risk allowance to the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s (KMC) fire brigade employees.

He said all the issues of the fire brigade department, including the payment of the fire risk allowance, were being addressed. “The firefighters are heroes who save the life and property of the people in this city by putting their own lives at stake.” Wahab said giving funds to the fire brigade department was on our priority list.