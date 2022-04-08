Repair of Mohsin Bhopali Underpass in Nazimabad starts

Karachi Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab said on Thursday the repair work of Mohsin Bhopali Underpass in Nazimabad had begun to facilitate the people of Central District and to solve the chronic problem of accumulation of rainwater in the underpass.

He said the broken road of the underpass was causing problems to the commuters, and there were complaints of flooding in the underpass during rains due to a faulty drainage system. “The repair of the underpass will reduce travel time," the administrator said while inspecting the ongoing repair work.

The officers concerned of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation were also present with him during the visit. The other underpasses and bridges in Central District were also being improved, he said. "The expansion joints of the bridges are being replaced and repaired.”

Wahab said there was a scope to improve the infrastructure of Karachi and every effort was being made by the city administration to keep the main roads and arteries in good condition. The maintenance of the underpasses and flyovers in the city was under way to maintain the flow of traffic.

He said the construction of various major roads in the city had been completed during the past few months and the repair work on Shershah Road, Shahrae Noor Jahan, Jahangir Road and many other roads was under way.