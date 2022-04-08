Man killed, another injured in highway shooting

A man was killed and another wounded after unidentified suspects opened fire on a rickshaw on the Super Highway on Thursday.
Police said the incident took place near the Jamali Flyover on the Super Highway within the limits of the Sohrab Goth police station. Upon receiving the information, police and rescue workers reached the scene and transported the casualties to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where the deceased man was identified as 30-year-old Akmal, son of Khadim Hussain, and the injured man as Akmal, 24, son of Ajmal.
According to SHO Zubair Nawaz, the incident might have occurred over a personal enmity. He said the victims had earlier registered a case of kidnapping against some suspects behind the incident.
The officer explained that the suspects were habitual criminals who had a dispute over a plot with the deceased man, upon which they had kidnapped the deceased person in the past. Police said the shooting took place when the deceased man was returning on a rickshaw after visiting his father. Police have registered a case and investigations are under way.
