170 shopkeepers fined Rs0.9m for overcharging consumers

The Karachi administration fined up to 170 shopkeepers over Rs900,000 on Thursday for violating the official price list issued by the Commissioner’s Office and overcharging consumers.

According to a press statement released by the Commissioner’s Office, the deputy commissioners of all the districts continued the campaign to strictly enforce the prices of essential food items as fixed by the Commissioner’s Office in consultation with wholesalers, retailers, the supply bureau, the food authority and consumers’ representatives for Ramazan.

All the DCs of the city remained in the field to check the prices of essential food items. They also supervised the activity of checking prices being carried out by the assistant commissioners concerned in their respective districts to ensure the availability of the food items on the government’s rates.

According to the reports submitted by the DCs of all the seven districts of the city, fines of Rs0.9 million were imposed on 170 profiteers on Thursday. Moreover, meat sellers in the SITE Area were taken into custody for violating the meat prices fixed by the Commissioner’s Office. The action was taken by the SITE AC in the presence of the Keamari DC Mukhtar Abro. The District Malir DC was reported to have imposed fines of Rs41,000 on 21 profiteers. In District Central, the magistrates concerned fined as many profiteers Rs200,000.

According to the report submitted by the District East DC, 44 profiteers were fined Rs63,000. Officials of the District West administration fined 13 profiteers Rs17,000.

District Keamari officials imposed fines of Rs90,000 on 17 profiteers, while in District South 45 profiteers were fined Rs400,000. According to the report of the District South administration, two shopkeepers from the wholesale dairy market in the Lea Market were sent to jail for the violation of the milk prices fixed by the Commissioner’s Office.

Two days earlier on Tuesday, the district administration of Karachi imposed fines of more than Rs0.9 million on profiteers. According to the reports submitted by the deputy commissioners, 174 profiteers were fined more than Rs0.9 million in the six districts of the city. The deputy commissioner of District Malir was reported to have imposed fines totalling Rs53,000 on 23 profiteers. The deputy commissioner of District Keamari was reported to have fined 18 profiteers Rs26,000. The District South administration fined 33 profiteers more than Rs0.3 million.