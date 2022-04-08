Search committee begins process to appoint Karachi University’s VC

The search committee notified last month by the Sindh Universities and Boards Department met on Thursday initiated the process of appointing a permanent vice chancellor to Karachi University.

As per a notification issued on March 25, the committee, which is now five-member panel after one co-opted member declined to be its part, will scrutinise the record of shortlisted candidates and hold interviews.

As per the terms of references of the search committee, the committee “shall consider the applicants’ integrity, professional experience and contribution towards the public services”. It will recommend a panel of three most suitable candidates to the chief minister, who may either select one of them or interview them, considering their integrity, academic excellence, administrative experience and the abilities necessary to the perform the duties as vice chancellor.

As per the procedure under the Sindh Universities Amendment Act 2018, the VC should be an eminent academic and qualified to be a full professor and will be appointed by the chief minister for a period of four years, which may be extended for one more term on such terms as the CM may determine.

The March 25 notification said that the CM had been pleased to appoint the search committee for the selection of the KU’s vice chancellor. The committee initially comprised the chairman of the Sind Higher Education Commission as its chairman, three members – the secretary of the Universities and Boards Department, the secretary the College Education Department, and the executive director of the Sindh Higher Education Commission -- and two co-opted members, Prof Dr Pirzafa Qasim, who is former vice chancellor of Karachi University, and Syed Anwer Haider, who is former member of the Sindh Public Services Commission.

On Thursday, co-opted member Prof Dr Pirzada Qasim declined to be a part of the search committee. According to media reports, his nephew Prof Dr Pirzada Jamal is also one of the applicants for the position of vice chancellor; therefore, Prof Qasim refused to attend first meeting of the committee.

The committee has decided to verify the academic credentials of 13 members from the Higher Education of Pakistan. Some academics were of the view that the committee should have also included fresh candidates in the process. However, one of the search committee members said that 13 candidates had applied for the position when the first advertisement was published.

On the request of the former search committee, led by Abdul Qadir Rajput, the academic record of candidates from the HEC had earlier been verified. Later, the HEC submitted a report in the court, according to which Dr Pirzada Jamal’s 59 research papers out of 80, Dr Jameel H Kazmi’s 34 papers out of 111, Dr Kamal S Arif’s 19 papers out of 68, Dr Moonis Ahmar’s 13 papers out of 97, Dr Yousuf Khushk’s 35 papers out of 51, Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi’s 35 papers out of 59, Dr Rukhsar Ahmed’s 15 papers out of 88, Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat’s 15 papers out of 40 were verified.