Another ‘very hot day’ to bake Karachi today

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted a very hot day in Karachi today with the temperatures ranging between 39 and 41 degrees Celsius.

“The mercury touched 41.2 degrees Celsius in Karachi on Thursday and we are expecting another very hot day in the city on Friday, with the maximum temperature expected to remain between 39 and 41 degrees Celsius,” PMD officials said on Thursday.

A PMD weather advisory on Sindh said very hot and dry weather would persist over central and upper Sindh, with the maximum temperature expected to range from 43 to 45 degrees Celsius.

“Very hot weather conditions are likely to persist over Karachi till tomorrow with the maximum temperature ranging from 38 to 40C.”