25 dead, 200 injured in 21,244 street crimes in first three months

With the police failing to implement law and order, robbers continue to be on a looting spree in Karachi, killing 25 people, including a journalist, a Hafiz-e-Quran, a newly-wed man and a member of the Hindu community, and injuring some 200 others in just the first three months of the year.

The Citizens-Police Liaison Committee’s (CPLC) statistics of street crime committed across the city over the past three months — from January 2022 to March 2022 — shows that there has been no improvement in the situation, and in fact, an increase in the number of street crime has been observed.

According to the data compiled by different newspapers, a total of 25 people have been killed and around 200 others have been injured during street crime in the city in just the first three months of this year.

In January alone, 12 people were killed and 65 injured in Karachi, which has been facing an alarming increase in the number of street crime. The residents of the city have also been deprived of valuables worth tens of millions of rupees this year during street crime.

The people who lost their lives at the hands of street criminals included a senior producer of a private news channel, Athar Mateen, who was shot dead when he attempted to rescue a fellow citizen from muggers in the North Nazimabad neighbourhood on February 18.

A young Hafiz, Osama, lost his life when he refused to hand over his mobile phone to muggers near the Power House neighbourhood on February 7, while 28-year-old Shahrukh Saleem, who had got married recently, was gunned down near Kashmir Road on January 12.

That same day, armed robbers killed a person belonging to the Hindu community while he was returning from a bank in the Clifton neighbourhood after withdrawing cash worth Rs7.3 million.

According to the CPLC, a total of 21,244 incidents were reported in the first three months of 2022, while a massive increase was observed in vehicle thefts in March as compared to January and February.

Citizens were deprived of a total of 4,114 motorbikes and 220 cars in March, while street criminals looted 2,416 mobile phones at gunpoint from the city’s residents. A total of 13,524 two-wheelers were stolen or snatched in the first three months, while a total of 606 four-wheelers were stolen or snatched during the same period.

An increase of 2,814 street crime incidents was observed in the first three months of 2022 as compared to the corresponding period of 2021, as a total of 18,430 incidents had been reported in the first three months of last year.

Last month Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had approved a police plan to electronically tag habitual offenders, with 7,500 criminals to be e-tagged in the first phase.

The Sindh police chief had told the meeting that 7,500 offenders who were either out on bail or at large had been identified. The CM’s law adviser Barrister Murtaza Wahab had said that a draft law for e-tagging repeat offenders had been sent to the relevant committee for vetting. The CM had formally approved the proposal and directed his law adviser to expedite its vetting so that it could be discussed and approved by the cabinet.

A senior police official, who wished not to be named, said that different steps are being taken against criminals to curb the menace of street crime in the city, while a list of criminals hailing from other parts of the country and found to be frequently involved in street crime has

already been prepared.