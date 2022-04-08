At least five wounded in Tel Aviv attack

TEL AVIV: At least five people were wounded, one severely, during an attack in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv on Thursday, medics said. Eli Bin, head of the Magen David Adom emergency responders, told public TV broadcaster Kan that one of the wounded was "in a critical state," after the latest incident in a surge of violence occurring in Israel and the West Bank.
SYDNEY: Heavy rain triggered evacuation orders in Sydney on Thursday, as swollen rivers threatened homes and flooded...
ATHENS: Human Rights Watch on Thursday said Greece was using suspected migrants as proxies to illegally push back...
SEOUL: South Korean president-elect Yoon Suk-yeol’s team backed away on Thursday from the avowed anti-feminist’s...
PERPIGNAN, France: French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen made a final push for votes on Thursday,...
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced on Thursday it was sending an ambassador to Lebanon for the first time since a row...
BEIJING: Residents of Shanghai are struggling to get meat, rice and other food supplies under anti-coronavirus...
