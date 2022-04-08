 
Friday April 08, 2022
At least five wounded in Tel Aviv attack

By AFP
April 08, 2022

TEL AVIV: At least five people were wounded, one severely, during an attack in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv on Thursday, medics said. Eli Bin, head of the Magen David Adom emergency responders, told public TV broadcaster Kan that one of the wounded was "in a critical state," after the latest incident in a surge of violence occurring in Israel and the West Bank.

