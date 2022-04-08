Residents evacuate as floods threaten Sydney suburbs

SYDNEY: Heavy rain triggered evacuation orders in Sydney on Thursday, as swollen rivers threatened homes and flooded roads in the latest wild weather to lash Australia’s east.

Residents in several suburbs of Sydney’s south and southwest were told to leave for safety as fast-flowing rivers rose. "We have seen exceptionally sharp, short bursts of rain that have created significant flash flooding events around parts of the Illawarra," New South Wales State Emergency Service Deputy Commissioner Daniel Austin said.

"We ask the community to continue to be vigilant. This is a highly dynamic situation. These events are moving exceptionally quickly." Images from around Sydney showed submerged roads, cars struggling through floodwaters and debris flowing rapidly down rivers.