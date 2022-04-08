Greece using migrants to expel others: rights group

ATHENS: Human Rights Watch on Thursday said Greece was using suspected migrants as proxies to illegally push back fellow asylum seekers at its land border with Turkey.

"Greek security forces are employing third country nationals, men who appear to be of Middle Eastern or South Asian origin, to push asylum seekers back at the Greece-Turkey land border," the group said in a report.

HRW said asylum seekers had been handed over to "masked men" and forced to cross the river back to the Turkish side after being stripped of their money, phones, and other possessions, and most of their clothing.

The group said it had interviewed 26 Afghan migrants and asylum seekers, 23 of whom were allegedly pushed back from Greece to Turkey across the Evros River between September 2021 and February 2022.