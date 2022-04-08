S Korean president backtracks on scrapping gender ministry

SEOUL: South Korean president-elect Yoon Suk-yeol’s team backed away on Thursday from the avowed anti-feminist’s campaign pledge to abolish the country’s Ministry of Gender Equality.
Yoon won the March election by an extremely narrow margin after appealing to disgruntled young, male voters with a promise to scrap the ministry, which has become a lightning rod in the country’s bitter debates over gender.
On the campaign trail, he repeatedly claimed that South Korean women do not suffer from "systemic gender discrimination" -- despite much evidence to the contrary around the gender wage gap, female workforce participation and political and corporate top-end representation. But on Thursday, his transition team said they would keep the ministry for now and appoint their own minister for gender equality.
