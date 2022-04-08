Algeria billionaire to shut Liberte newspaper

ALGIERS: Algeria’s French-language newspaper Liberte will run its final edition next week, the newspaper announced on Thursday, criticising the decision by its owner, the country’s richest man. "After 30 years in existence, Liberte is being extinguished," it said in an editorial. The closure adds to an already difficult climate for journalism in Algeria, which is ranked one of the world’s worst countries for press freedom.
