Friday April 08, 2022
World

New York City mayor targets homeless encampments

By AFP
April 08, 2022

NEW YORK: In a scene that has become increasingly common in New York, police dismantled a homeless encampment but none of the people there agreed to be relocated into a shelter, fearing such places are dangerous.

While anti-eviction campaigners booed and a massive police presence looked on as the site was emptied Wednesday, sanitation workers dumped blue tents and piles of clothes, blankets and rubbish into a dumpster.

