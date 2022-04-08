New York City mayor targets homeless encampments

NEW YORK: In a scene that has become increasingly common in New York, police dismantled a homeless encampment but none of the people there agreed to be relocated into a shelter, fearing such places are dangerous.
While anti-eviction campaigners booed and a massive police presence looked on as the site was emptied Wednesday, sanitation workers dumped blue tents and piles of clothes, blankets and rubbish into a dumpster.
