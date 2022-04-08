India claims it foiled Chinese cyber-attack on disputed border

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday claimed it foiled an attempted cyber-attack by Chinese hackers targeting its power distribution system near a disputed frontier where the two countries are engaged in a military stand-off.

"Two attempts by Chinese hackers were made to target electricity distribution centres near Ladakh but were not successful," power minister R.K. Singh told reporters in New Delhi. Singh added that India had deployed "defence systems" to counter such attacks.

New Delhi’s claim came a day after US-based intelligence firm Recorded Future said suspected Chinese hackers had made at least seven attempts to target Indian power infrastructure in recent months.

The attacks targeted infrastructure "responsible for carrying out real-time operations for grid control and electricity dispatch", the group reported. "This targeting has been geographically concentrated... in north India, in proximity to the disputed India-China border in Ladakh."