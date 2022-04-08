‘Australia, Myanmar junta meeting unacceptable’

SYDNEY: Human Rights Watch on Thursday slammed a meeting between Australia’s ambassador to Myanmar and the military junta chief, saying it was "lending credibility" to a regime accused of war crimes.

Since a military-led coup ousted Aung San Suu Kyi’s administration last year, Myanmar has been increasingly isolated internationally -- with foreign governments urging an end to deadly crackdowns on mass democracy protests.

Australia’s outgoing ambassador Andrea Faulkner met with junta leader Min Aung Hlaing in Naypyidaw on Wednesday, with state-owned media outlet Global New Light of Myanmar reporting the pair discussed "enhancement of cooperation in various sectors". The ambassador was accompanied by Australia’s defence attache to Myanmar, Colonel Tony Egan, according to a statement by Min Aung Hlaing’s office. Katrina Cooper from Australia’s foreign affairs department said the ambassador had used the meeting to reiterate calls for Myanmar to cease violence and release detainees.