UHS makes debut in QS World Rankings

LAHORE:The University of Health Sciences (UHS) was ranked in top 700 medical universities of the world in latest Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings by subject. UHS is the first medical university of Punjab that has been included in the world ranking.

In a certificate issued by QS Senior Vice-President Ben Sowter, the UHS ranking number in the World Ranking by Subject (Medicine) is 651- 670. UHS is the third medical university in Pakistan, after Aga Khan Medical University Karachi and Dow Medical University Karachi, to be included in the international ranking of higher education institutions. Earlier, the university has been ranked in top ten universities of the country by the HEC in its four consecutive rankings from 2012 to 2015. “This ranking, i.e. 651-670, is the top tier of QS rankings because it represents 2 to 5 pc of universities and higher education institutions worldwide”, said Nadia Naseem.