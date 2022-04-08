 
close
Friday April 08, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

Mercury continues to rise

By Our Correspondent
April 08, 2022

LAHORE:Mercury continued to rise in the city as maximum temperature reached at 39.5°C while Met office warned that temperature would likely to increase gradually in most parts of the country during the current week. Thursday's highest maximum temperature was recorded at Shaheed Benazirabad where mercury reached at 47°C while in Lahore it was 39.5°C and minimum was 21.5°C.

Comments