MoU signed for career counselling

LAHORE:Directorate General of Youth Affairs Punjab and an NGO Rahnuma – Family Planning Association of Pakistan (FPAP) joined hands to provide valuable counseling and guidance to talented youth including male and female players regarding education, health, career opportunities etc.

In this regard, DG Sports Punjab Javed Chohan and NGO Rahnuma’s Regional Director Punjab Sarfraz Kazmi signed an MoU at National Hockey Stadium on Thursday. Under the MoU, a Punjab Youth Helpline and Kamyab Jawan Markaz will be established at NPSC E-Library to provide effective guidelines to youth for the redressal of their multiple issues. Chohan said that Kamyab Jawan Markaz will be established at all E-Libraries of the province to provide complete direction to desirous youth of the province. Sarfraz Kazmi on this occasion said that under the MoU several seminars, youth workshops and training sessions will be conducted to mobilize talented youth of the province.