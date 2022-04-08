‘Residents of tribal areas to get skill training’

LAHORE:Punjab Skills Development Fund (PSDF) has signed an agreement of Rs150million with Koh-e-Suleman Improvement Project (KISP) to lead its skill training for residents of Tehsil Koh-e-Suleman, DG Khan and de-excluded area of Rajanpur.

The on-ground training are scheduled to commence in July of this year. These areas comprise primarily of tribal communities with low literacy levels and until now have had limited opportunities for personal and economic development. During the first phase of this project, 2,000 residents will receive training including at least 20 percent female trainees. The residents will gain training across four key industries: Light Engineering, Construction, Services and Textiles. The training will be the first of their kind in these districts and PSDF will use its skill expertise to equip residents with market-relevant professional knowledge to commence their skill development and open career opportunities for them.

PSDF COO Ali Akbar Bosan speaking on the occasion said the training were aimed at developing the local resident’s skill sets in professional fields that are growing and employers are actively seeking to hire workers in. PSDF will utilise its experience to ensure that its trainees receive the right technical knowledge and develop valuable skill sets, so they can confidently pursue employment opportunities throughout the country. To mobilise this project, training centres will also be established in the tribal areas to execute the training and create ease of access for the residents. A stipend of Rs3,500 monthly will also be provided to the trainees to facilitate their learning journey. Maqbool observed that the PSDF expertise in executing quality skills training will prepare them to access income-generating opportunities.