Marginalised youth to show short films at festival

LAHORE:Our Organisation has announced holding ‘Our Film Festival’ in the City in August 2022 to celebrate 75 years of independence. Young people from both privileged and underprivileged backgrounds are making short films to be screened at the festival.

Our Organisation has engaged orphans, children living in slums, differently-abled children, youth with special needs and transgender persons in film-making. They are being trained to tell of their story through film. The underprivileged and those with special needs will be sharing their original stories of struggle and strength in the form of short films. ‘Our Organisation has been conducting film workshops to train these children to transform their stories into scripts and then shoot them themselves. They will share the stage and screen along with the privileged students from formal educational backgrounds. The founder of Our Organisation, Ribqa Raza Malik, is a filmmaker and instructor by profession. She says, “Our aim is to bring to life the thoughts that are captivated inside their minds and hearts.” Ribqa has trained her film students to work with the underprivileged.

The training programme that started in December 2021 is going to be the first of its kind not just nationwide but also internationally.

Our Film Festival and Our Organisation are both working under the umbrella of Our Productions and Events. This festival is unique in that it is giving equal opportunity to the underprivileged and children with special needs to express themselves. Children who needed years of physiotherapy have been operating cameras to record and share their true stories with the people in the hope that they will be accepted and supported by the masses. Ribqa is working directly with children with special needs, training them to make their original movies, and also heading the entire project whereas her film students Usama Rahat, Shahmeer Mohammad, Abdullah Naseem and Shahryar Khan have been working tirelessly with the orphans, transgenders and slum children.

There are mainly three stages of this programme: Firstly, extensive trainings in film making. In the 2nd stage the movies made by the young underprivileged children will be edited with sound design and finally in the 3rd stage those selected number of children will present their movies for the final screening in front of the audience. Lahore will witness films made by those who do not have enough to eat, do not have social acceptance due to gender or special needs, or have no shelter to stay safe or are suffering from extreme medical conditions.

Street children will mesmerise the audience with their creative skills and compositions made with junkyard musical instruments and self-learned dance skills. There will be live performances by children from underprivileged backgrounds. Pakistan will be making a mark in the pages of art/film history this year 2022 at Our Film Festival by Our Productions and Events (Our Organisation).