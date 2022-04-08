Hospitals asked to implement service delivery standards

LAHORE:All such empanelled hospitals providing treatment facilities on Sehat Card will be delisted if they fail to implement the Minimum Service Delivery Standards (MSDS) of the Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) and get its licence.

The delisted hospitals will be replaced by other PHC-licensed hospitals so that people can get the best treatment facilities. To implement MSDS in the empanelled hospitals, the PHC will be carrying out its routine and special inspections. This was decided at a meeting held here on Thursday with Chief Executive Officer PHC Dr Muhammad Saqib Aziz in the chair. CEO Punjab Health Initiative Management Company (PHIMC) Dr Ali Razaque, directors PHC Dr Mushtaq Ahmed Salehriya and Dr Muhammad Anwar Janjua, Additional Director Dr Farooq Ahmed Adeel, and Regional Chief State Life Insurance Company Dr Noor-ul-Haq were also present on the occasion. Dr Saqib Aziz said that the healthcare establishments (HCEs) must completely implement MSDS to get the licences and getting registration only does not imply that the HCE would automatically get the licence. “Teams of the commission continually carry out inspections of the HCEs to ensure continuous implementation of the MSDS,” he said, adding that the PHC had developed more standards, directly affecting the treatment and safety of patients in the empanelled hospitals, which were being implemented in these HCEs. On this occasion, directions were given to owners and managers of the HCEs to submit all requisite documents in the PHC offices so that the process for issuing licenses could be completed at the earliest. The meeting also discussed training and capacity-building of the health professionals and registration and licensing of the HCEs.

Mayo gets latest equipment for surgical emergency: The Vice-Chancellor of King Edward Medical University (KEMU) has inaugurated the latest laparoscopic equipment for the emergency surgical services at the Mayo Hospital Lahore on Thursday. It was a joint venture with the Rotary Club of Pakistan Lahore Chapter and a unique initiative of the Public Private Partnership.

The Chief Executive Officer Prof Saqib Saeed, Medical Superintendent Dr Munir Ahmed Malik, Professors of Surgery Prof Abrar Ashraf Ali, Prof Ameer Afzal, Prof Ahmed Uzair Qureshi and Dr M Asadullah Khawaja were also present. The Vice Chancellor thanked the Rotary Club for their philanthropy and reiterated that the advent of minimal access services in the emergency will be mutually beneficial to the patients and to the trainee doctors. Mayo Hospital was the pioneer in introducing minimal access advanced surgeries in Pakistan. He stressed upon the importance of imparting the minimal access skills to the young trainee doctors in line with the ever changing and improving international medical trends. It is interesting to mention that the first laparoscopic surgery in Pakistan was performed at Mayo Hospital back in 1991 when it was only two years of its infancy even in the developed world. Prof Zafarullah Ch was the brain behind this landmark advancement. In 1992, when there was no concept of skill labs Prof Zafarullah Ch was one of the visionaries that he introduced the concept of wet lab at the research centre so that the operative skills of the surgeons could be polished not on the patients but on the animals to ensure safety and better outcome and less complications. It is worthwhile to mention that advanced skill lab has already been set up at the university and the vice chancellor and his team are leaving no stone unturned to make it a state of art centre. Various workshops are being conducted there on regular basis.