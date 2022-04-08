Ombudsman disposes of 229 complaints

LAHORE:The office of Chief Provincial Commissioner for Children (CPCC) of the office of ombudsman Punjab has disposed of 229 out of 236 complaints relating to children in 2021.
In a statement issued here on Thursday a spokesman for the ombudsman said the CPCC was providing a dedicated mechanism for redressing child-related grievances and complaints and safeguarding the rights and promoting the welfare of children and young people below the age of 18 years of age.
It was also intended to ensure that relevant laws, policies, programmes and administrative mechanisms are aligned with the child rights perspective as enshrined in the Constitution and the UN Convention on the Rights of the Children, the spokesman added.
It was committed to providing a platform for redressing children related issues through research, advocacy, and engagement with children and stakeholders, he said. The office of CPCC led by Tabana Sajjad Naseer was performing its duties relating to children in 36 districts of the province by redressing the grievances.
