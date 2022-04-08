LWMC lifts 6249 tons of waste in 24 hours

LAHORE:Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) conducted special cleaning operations in the city to maintain uniform standard of cleanliness.
Company spokesperson in a statement issued here on Thursday said in the last 24 hours, 6249 tons of waste was collected and disposed of from nine towns of the city. Hardworking LWMC workers have been working tirelessly to clean up nine towns in the city as well as 32 Ramazan bazaars and Iftar Dastar Khuwaans throughout the city.
In addition, LWMC is also conducting special cleanliness operations around Ring Road Service Lines and private societies. He said 1019 tons of waste was collected from Allama Iqbal Town, 464 tons from Gulberg Town, 664 tons from Nishtar Town and 671 tons from Samanabad, 526 tons from Aziz Bhatti Town, 537 tons from Data Ganj Bakhsh Town, 454 tons from Ravi Town and 531 tons from Shalimar Town 454 tons from Wahga Town, 166 from Saggian and 591 tons of waste has been collected from the societies.
LAHORE:The University of Health Sciences was ranked in top 700 medical universities of the world in latest...
LAHORE:Senior member Board of Revenue Babar Hayat Tarar has said the promotion of modern technology in the revenue...
LAHORE:Mercury continued to rise in the city as maximum temperature reached at 39.5°C while Met office warned that...
LAHORE:Directorate General of Youth Affairs Punjab and an NGO Rahnuma – Family Planning Association of Pakistan ...
LAHORE:Board of Revenue Punjab and the Bank of Punjab signed a MoU for providing soft loans to Patwaris and other...
LAHORE:Walled City of Lahore Authority has signed an MoU with Evacuee Trust Property Board for the restoration of...
Comments