LWMC lifts 6249 tons of waste in 24 hours

LAHORE:Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) conducted special cleaning operations in the city to maintain uniform standard of cleanliness.

Company spokesperson in a statement issued here on Thursday said in the last 24 hours, 6249 tons of waste was collected and disposed of from nine towns of the city. Hardworking LWMC workers have been working tirelessly to clean up nine towns in the city as well as 32 Ramazan bazaars and Iftar Dastar Khuwaans throughout the city.

In addition, LWMC is also conducting special cleanliness operations around Ring Road Service Lines and private societies. He said 1019 tons of waste was collected from Allama Iqbal Town, 464 tons from Gulberg Town, 664 tons from Nishtar Town and 671 tons from Samanabad, 526 tons from Aziz Bhatti Town, 537 tons from Data Ganj Bakhsh Town, 454 tons from Ravi Town and 531 tons from Shalimar Town 454 tons from Wahga Town, 166 from Saggian and 591 tons of waste has been collected from the societies.