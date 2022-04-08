Buzdar lauds measures to control COVID

LAHORE:The corona epidemic was brought under control with the grace of Allah Almighty and effective measures of the Punjab government.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar appreciated the cooperation extended by the federal government and the NCOC along with the role of the medical community who burnt the midnight oil to treat the patients. Similarly, the apex committee also played its role in the province, he added.

The government took precautionary measures to prevent coronavirus and made the best arrangements for the treatment of patients, he added. The government has overcome corona with the best strategy and its efforts have also been appreciated globally, he said.

20% quota for girls hailing from backward areas: Meanwhile, on the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, a 20 per cent quota has been reserved for girls of backward areas in nursing colleges. In a statement issued on Thursday, the CM observed that this would create employment opportunities along with the availability of nurses in backward and remote areas. The government has made concerted efforts to arrange different facilities of life for the people living in remote hinterlands, he concluded.