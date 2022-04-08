PR to run three special trains for Sikh Yatrees

LAHORE:Directives for arrangements at Wagah and Nankana Sahib railway stations have been issued for the arrival Sikh pilgrims in the country.
The directives have been issued by Divisional Transportation Officer Nasir Nazir on the direction of Divisional Superintendent Railway Lahore Rahat Mirza. According to the schedule, three special Sikh trains will run from Wagah to Hassan Abdal on April 12, from Hassan Abdal to Nankana Sahib on April 14 and from Nankana Sahib to Lahore Railway Station on April 17.
According to a letter issued by Divisional Superintendent Railway Lahore Rahat Mirza, from the arrival and departure of Sikh pilgrims in Pakistan to their departure, officers including divisional officers and railway inspectors of various departments would also be on duty at Wagah and Nankana Sahib railway stations and review the arrangements.
We will ensure best arrangements. It may be recalled that nine Sikh special trains will be run under the names of First, Second and Third for the performance of religious rites of Sikh pilgrims in Pakistan. In this regard, DS Railway Will review the arrangements at Nankana Sahib Station, the letter said.
LAHORE:The University of Health Sciences was ranked in top 700 medical universities of the world in latest...
LAHORE:Senior member Board of Revenue Babar Hayat Tarar has said the promotion of modern technology in the revenue...
LAHORE:Mercury continued to rise in the city as maximum temperature reached at 39.5°C while Met office warned that...
LAHORE:Directorate General of Youth Affairs Punjab and an NGO Rahnuma – Family Planning Association of Pakistan ...
LAHORE:Board of Revenue Punjab and the Bank of Punjab signed a MoU for providing soft loans to Patwaris and other...
LAHORE:Walled City of Lahore Authority has signed an MoU with Evacuee Trust Property Board for the restoration of...
Comments