PR to run three special trains for Sikh Yatrees

LAHORE:Directives for arrangements at Wagah and Nankana Sahib railway stations have been issued for the arrival Sikh pilgrims in the country.

The directives have been issued by Divisional Transportation Officer Nasir Nazir on the direction of Divisional Superintendent Railway Lahore Rahat Mirza. According to the schedule, three special Sikh trains will run from Wagah to Hassan Abdal on April 12, from Hassan Abdal to Nankana Sahib on April 14 and from Nankana Sahib to Lahore Railway Station on April 17.

According to a letter issued by Divisional Superintendent Railway Lahore Rahat Mirza, from the arrival and departure of Sikh pilgrims in Pakistan to their departure, officers including divisional officers and railway inspectors of various departments would also be on duty at Wagah and Nankana Sahib railway stations and review the arrangements.

We will ensure best arrangements. It may be recalled that nine Sikh special trains will be run under the names of First, Second and Third for the performance of religious rites of Sikh pilgrims in Pakistan. In this regard, DS Railway Will review the arrangements at Nankana Sahib Station, the letter said.