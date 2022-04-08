Property dedicated for masjid retrieved

LAHORE:Lahore Police, in continuation of its crackdown against land grabbers and goons have retrieved occupied property dedicated for masjid and madrassa of a citizen from the illegal occupants.

According to the details, Ch Ikraam ul Haq and his sister Begum Akhtar Jalal, the resident of Mason Road, had dedicated their property adjacent to Darbar Joay Shah Sanda for construction of masjid and madrassa around twelve years ago. Some land grabbers after the death of Begum Akhtar Jalal occupied the property and started putting hurdles in the process of construction. The occupants refused to vacate the property and tried to harass the citizen.

The citizen submitted a written complaint to the CCPO Lahore Fayyaz Ahmad Dev against the occupants for redressal of his grievance. CCPO Lahore directed SSP Discipline Ejaz Rashid to review the case and take proper action according to law against the culprits. Accordingly, SSP Discipline Ejaz Rashid himself held an inquiry and went through all the necessary legal procedure. The accused party failed to provide any authentic ownership of the property.

SSP Discipline therefore, directed officers concerned who took prompt action against the illegal occupants and retrieved the possession of the property and handed over the possession of the property to the citizen.

The owner of the property Ch Ikraam ul Haq met with the CCPO Lahore in his office and presented him bouquet of flowers as expression of gratitude. Boy’s body recovered from Ravi: The body of a 15-year-old boy, who drowned in River Ravi, was recovered by rescuers on Thursday. The victim identified as Kareem Ullah, son of Atta Ullah, reportedly had went there to take a bath near Khokhari Pind Ravi Toll plaza. The victim after sometime drowned and died. The rescue teams reached the spot on information and fished out his body.

Valuables gutted: Valuables were gutted in an incident of fire in a shoe factory in Ravi Road on Thursday. Reportedly, the fire broke out due to short circuit in the factory situated near Timber Market. Nearby people tried to control it but failed. They called rescue teams. The fire fighters reached the spot and extinguished fire. No loss of life or injury was reported.

Man tortured to death in Police custody: A man was killed due to Police torture in custody at Ghaziabad police station on Thursday. Reportedly, the victim Umar Iqbal was in custody of police over a minor issue. The victim allegedly was subjected to severe torture and the victim succumbed to his injuries. DIG Operations Dr Abid Khan took the notice of the incident and vowed to take strict action against those involved in abuse of authority.

Suspect arrested for torturing citizen: A suspect who had subjected a citizen to severe torture was arrested from Harbanspura on Thursday. Reportedly, the suspect Agha Rehan had subjected a citizen to severe torture and also humiliated him in Fatehgarh and also filmed him. When the video went viral and came into notice of DIG Operations Dr Abid Khan, he asked the authorities to arrest the suspect. A case was registered against him. Police said that they were investigating the matter further.