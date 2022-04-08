The implementation of the track and trace system is a commendable effort by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). Through this system, the collection of sales tax from the sugar industry alone increased by 33 percent. The FBR has hinted that in the next few months, other important industries like fertilizer, petroleum, and cement will also be brought under digital surveillance of the track and trace system. According to an Ipsos report, illicit trade from five major industries (tea, pharmaceuticals, tobacco, real-estate and tyres) has reached Rs310 billion.

The fiscal stamps mechanism of the track and trace system could be a game-changer in this regard. However, without a uniform and effective implementation of the track and trace system across all industries, the desired results cannot be achieved. The authorities should ensure that this system is implemented efficiently.

Abu Bakar Kareem

Karachi