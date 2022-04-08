Save the planet

Even though we are greatly reliant on our environment, we are damaging it by exploiting our natural resources. Our negligence can have harsh effects on the environment. The constant use of fossil fuel-powered vehicles for transportation and incandescent bulbs is detrimental to the environment. We should concentrate on how to reduce our carbon footprint. First, people should try to choose clean transportation options. Public transportation is a right option. Small cars must be prioritized because of their energy-efficient nature. Instead of taking short-haul air trips, people should cover these distances by trains or buses.
Energy-efficient products must be installed at homes. LED bulbs are the best option because an eight to nine watt LED bulb provides the same bright light as a 60-watt incandescent bulb and uses approximately 90 percent less energy than a traditional bulb. Similarly, passive solar heating is the best equipment for homes as it accumulates sunlight and releases it in the absence of the sun. Our small steps will help us save the environment. It’s time we paid attention to this important issue.
Usba Fayyaz
Lahore
In 2018, when Imran Khan came to power, a US-based comedian drew comparisons between Imran Khan and former US...
The implementation of the track and trace system is a commendable effort by the Federal Board of Revenue . Through...
The PTI has disappointed many people with its latest tactics. On one hand, it claims that the decision of the deputy...
Turbat is one of the most populous cities of Balochistan, and it has been facing an acute energy crisis for many years...
The ongoing battle between Imran Khan and the opposition is a cause of concern for our country, especially our economy...
Once the country’s political situation is dealt with, the authorities concerned should work together to stabilize...
Comments