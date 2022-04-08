Save the planet

Even though we are greatly reliant on our environment, we are damaging it by exploiting our natural resources. Our negligence can have harsh effects on the environment. The constant use of fossil fuel-powered vehicles for transportation and incandescent bulbs is detrimental to the environment. We should concentrate on how to reduce our carbon footprint. First, people should try to choose clean transportation options. Public transportation is a right option. Small cars must be prioritized because of their energy-efficient nature. Instead of taking short-haul air trips, people should cover these distances by trains or buses.

Energy-efficient products must be installed at homes. LED bulbs are the best option because an eight to nine watt LED bulb provides the same bright light as a 60-watt incandescent bulb and uses approximately 90 percent less energy than a traditional bulb. Similarly, passive solar heating is the best equipment for homes as it accumulates sunlight and releases it in the absence of the sun. Our small steps will help us save the environment. It’s time we paid attention to this important issue.

Usba Fayyaz

Lahore