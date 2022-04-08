Without electricity

Turbat is one of the most populous cities of Balochistan, and it has been facing an acute energy crisis for many years now. Even during the month of Ramazan, when most people fast, and amid the current extremely hot summer, power outages are common. It seems that the relevant authorities are unaware of these problems.

The Balochistan government must take adequate steps to put an end to this issue of prolonged loadshedding, especially in this month of Ramazan.

Jamal Rahim

Hoshab