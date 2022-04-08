Without electricity

Turbat is one of the most populous cities of Balochistan, and it has been facing an acute energy crisis for many years now. Even during the month of Ramazan, when most people fast, and amid the current extremely hot summer, power outages are common. It seems that the relevant authorities are unaware of these problems.
The Balochistan government must take adequate steps to put an end to this issue of prolonged loadshedding, especially in this month of Ramazan.
Jamal Rahim
Hoshab
In 2018, when Imran Khan came to power, a US-based comedian drew comparisons between Imran Khan and former US...
The implementation of the track and trace system is a commendable effort by the Federal Board of Revenue . Through...
Even though we are greatly reliant on our environment, we are damaging it by exploiting our natural resources. Our...
The PTI has disappointed many people with its latest tactics. On one hand, it claims that the decision of the deputy...
The ongoing battle between Imran Khan and the opposition is a cause of concern for our country, especially our economy...
Once the country’s political situation is dealt with, the authorities concerned should work together to stabilize...
Comments