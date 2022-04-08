On the edge

The ongoing battle between Imran Khan and the opposition is a cause of concern for our country, especially our economy that has already been performing unsatisfactorily. The value of the US dollar is increasing rapidly, making it impossible for the financial team to deal with the situation in an efficient manner. Many think that the dollar could touch the Rs200 mark if the country’s political situation remains unchanged. It is hoped that the current political turmoil will be resolved soon. Our country’s future is at stake.
Mumraiz Khan
Karachi
