Policemen to be provided Sehri, Iftari at their duty points

Islamabad : Islamabad Police have decided to provide Sehri and Iftari to police officials performing patrolling and traffic duties during those hours so that they may accomplish their responsibilities in an efficient and effective manner.

The police source said that IGP Islamabad has directed all zonal SPs, DSPs, and SHOs to have an Iftar meal or refreshments with their subordinates performing duties in various areas.

He said it would definitely encourage them to further perform their duties in an effective manner. No laxity in facilitating the subordinates will be tolerated, the IGP added. The source said that police officials have been directed to remain alert, especially at Sehri and Iftari timings and also prayers and Taraveeh hours so that the safety of the faithfulls can be ensured.

Besides the measures to facilitate the policemen, it has been directed to ensure friendly police ecology in the Capital. The IGP said that police would have to adopt a practical approach to win the confidence of citizens and the major step would be the courteous attitude of cops toward people. The IGP also e asked all SPs, SDPOs, and SHOs to monitor strategy themselves to check crime and bring improvement to the patrolling plan.