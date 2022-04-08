CDA approves Easter allowance for Christian employees

Islamabad : Capital Development Authority (CDA) has approved the Easter allowance for all its serving Christian employees on the occasion of Easter-2022. In the light of the Board decisions, CDA Chairman approved the Easter Allowance for all the serving Christian employees on the occasion of Easter would be solemnised on April, 17,2022.

According to a notification issued by the CDA s Finance Wing, the Easter Allowance will be paid to non-gazetted employees equal to their running basic salary while the gazetted employees would be paid an amount equal to half of their running basic salary. The Easter Allowance would also be paid to Daily wage, contract, and daily-paid (muster roll) employees as per their regular salary scales.

The Treasury Division and relevant accounts officers were asked to ensure the in-time release of Easter Allowance to all serving Christen employees of the Authority. The Christian employees extended their gratitude to the CDA adminis-

tration for announcing allowance to the community. They expressed the hope that the move would be beneficial for employees and help them celebrate the religious festival in good manner.