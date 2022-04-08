CDA collects Rs21 million revenue

Islamabad : Capital Development Authority’s (CDA) Building Control Directorate has collected Rs21 million in revenue during the last month.

The revenue was collected on account of approvals of building plans, issuance of completion certificates, commercial charges, and other heads including fines on account of a non-conforming use, said its spokesman on Thursday.

During the month of March the Building Control Directorate, he said had fetched over Rs 600,000 revenue by issuing 15 completion certificates to residential buildings, whereas two commercial building plans generated funds amounting to more than Rs12 million.

Similarly, around Rs700,000 were fetched after approving building plans of some 22 residential buildings, while over Rs6 million was earned by issuing No-Objection-Certificate (NOCs) to five (5) commercial buildings.

Likewise, the directorate generated Rs1 million by issuing NOCs to 35 residential buildings.

As a result of steps taken by the authority for ensuring financial discipline and financially strengthening the authority, revenue is increasing gradually. Instructions have been issued for ensuring strict financial discipline so that authority could be made financially stable, the spokesman added.