Adopting Police Order 2002 is only solution, says Taimuri

Islamabad : Ironically, the Pakistan Police is functioning on basis of 161-year-old regulation, created in 1861 by the British regime.

The Police system developed under Police Act 1861, was designed to perpetuate British rule in the sub-continent and was based on Irish Constabulary Model rather than on British Model. Irish Constabulary Model was to control the public not to serve them, because British Model was service-oriented and accountable to the public and the British establishment didn’t intend to serve the people of Indo-Pakistan but to rule, former Inspector General of Police, Sultan Azam Taimoori, said when contacted by this scribe, to describe the reasons, why Police Order 2002 was ignored by the authorities.

“It was only implemented in Bombay, Calcutta, and Madras where the population of Europeans was more. Pakistan inherited Police Act 1861 after independence, Taimoori maintained.

The history of Police reforms in Pakistan is not very encouraging. The authorities in Pakistan were never serious about Police reforms since independence and kept operating the Police System under the Police Act of 1861.

“Quaid-i-Azam wanted to bring the Commissionerate system to Karachi and a bill was passed in 1948 but the bill was deliberately delayed and never got signed by him. There were 25 different commissions on Police reforms with no results,” the former IGP said.

In 2002 Police Order was promulgated, for the first time police were made service oriented, politically neutral, operationally, independent and democratically controlled with both internal and external accountability systems. But Police Order 2002 was half-heartedly implemented. In Islamabad, Sindh, and Balochistan it was never adopted. In Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa it was partially implemented, Taimoori maintained.

Responding to a question, the former IGP said, “There are vested interests in Pakistan who do not want Police to reform in Pakistan. Late Nasir Khan Durrani brought many innovative structural changes in KP Police as IGP was assigned in Punjab to reform police but he could not implement his ideas as there were so many hurdles on his way.” Police have to be service-oriented, professional, and corruption-free with equal application of the law, he added.

“What needs to be done? First is the political will to reform Police. Then Police Order 2002 needs to be implemented in letter and spirit. Internal and external oversight for accountability mechanisms and public safety committees needs to be established,” Taimoori maintained and added that the tenure of IGP should be protected. In Punjab, we had 7 IGs in the last 3 years. How can police perform when the IGPs are so frequently changed on the whims of the political elite. Even after independence, we cannot come out of the colonial mindset. We still want to control the public rather than serve them.

The experiment of Motorway police and Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has been successful as they are islands of excellence in law enforcement in Pakistan, the former IGP said. The core values of these organisations are that they are service-oriented, people-friendly, professional, and corruption-free with equal application of the law, he added. The organisational cultures of these organisations were based on these core values. The only difference between them and other departments was that they had double salaries, these organizations were officers based and the span of control was small and manageable. There was zero tolerance for corruption. If such organisations can flourish in Pakistan, then this experiment can be extended to other units of Police.

Corruption can be prevented by increasing salaries and automating the systems with zero tolerance for corruption.

According to International standards of policing, police have to be responsive, accountable, representative, and professional.

Police are an important component of security sector reforms (SSR) and need to be reformed, restructured, and rebuilt.

Modern Policing models prevalent in the world are, Community-oriented policing, Intelligence-led policing, Technology-based policing, Gender Responsive Policing, Evidence-based policing, and Human Rights-based policing, Sultan Azam Taimoori said and added, “We must adopt the international best practices on policing in the world. These models can be implemented in any style of policing. Police have to perform in partnership with the community. This model promotes information flow to the police and makes it more efficient. The use of technology is essential to support police operations and investigations. The scientific basis of investigations and forensics is the only way forward. Respect for Human rights and equal application of law is important for effective and fair policing. Policing needs to address the gender issues by adopting strategies to provide relief to vulnerable sections of society.”

All these models require resources and if more resources are given to these heads there can bring transformation to Police.

Capacity building of Police in training, Infrastructure, and equipment are essential. The focus should be on quality not on quantity. The recruitment and training need to be on merit, he said.

“By adopting Police order 2002 in its original form and international best practices and extending successful Pakistani law enforcement experiment to other organizations, is the only solution of the issue,” Taimoori concluded.