Licences of two pharmacies cancelled

Islamabad : The Quality Control Board here on Thursday cancelled the licences of two pharmacies and issued a warning to six others for violating different provisions of the drugs law.

The licence of one medical store was also suspended during the 51st meeting of the board met with Additional Secretary of the Health Ministry Barrister Dr. Nabeel Awan in the chair. The meeting was attended by Deputy Secretary Health, District Health Officers ICT, Secretary Quality Control Board, Additional Director Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan, Chief Pharmacist Polyclinic.