Licences of two pharmacies cancelled

Islamabad : The Quality Control Board here on Thursday cancelled the licences of two pharmacies and issued a warning to six others for violating different provisions of the drugs law.
The licence of one medical store was also suspended during the 51st meeting of the board met with Additional Secretary of the Health Ministry Barrister Dr. Nabeel Awan in the chair. The meeting was attended by Deputy Secretary Health, District Health Officers ICT, Secretary Quality Control Board, Additional Director Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan, Chief Pharmacist Polyclinic.
Islamabad : Forging ahead with its legacy of academic and research excellence, the National University of Sciences &...
Islamabad : Islamabad Police have decided to provide Sehri and Iftari to police officials performing patrolling and...
Islamabad : Capital Development Authority has approved the Easter allowance for all its serving Christian employees...
Islamabad : The Margalla Hills National Park is facing a serious threat of plastic pollution due to littering and...
Islamabad : Capital Development Authority’s Building Control Directorate has collected Rs21 million in revenue...
Islamabad : Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry has expressed concerns over the rising trade deficit and urged...
Comments