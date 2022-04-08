Islamabad: Islamabad Police busted a five-member gang involved in robberies and theft in various areas of the federal capital and recovered valuables from them.

Two motorcycles, five pistols, and nine mobile phones were recovered from the possession of the accused persons arrested by the police teams.Five suspects of the gang were identified as Mohammad Irfan alias Afi, Danish Iqbal, Azhar Hayat, Amir Sohail, and Muhammad Idrees.

During the investigation, the accused confessed involvement in the robbery incident at Gift Pharmacy in the area of Sihala Police.

They also admitted to snatching two motorcycles from citizens at gun point.

Cases of arms recovery and manufacture and robbery have been registered against the accused.