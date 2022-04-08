PCB chairman urged to stop irregularities in local tournament

KARACHI: The grassroots level cricket organisers have expressed serious concerns about the standard of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Winter Cup 2021-22 which concluded recently.

They appealed to the PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja to take notice of the pathetic standard of the event.

A group of cricket club organisers and some officials of defunct cricket associations told 'The News' that Ramiz Raja should take notice of the irregularities committed in the name of improving the standard of cricket at grassroots level.

The club cricket organisers said that a number of matches were not played and the teams were given walkover. The teams did not even have 11 players to play the match.

The organising committee did not provide hard copies of the registration of clubs which is required to check the registration of the players of both teams on spot on the match day. Due to this it could not be ascertained that the players who represented the team were registered on the same team or not.

It is pertinent to mention that the old domestic system was abolished in August 2019.

But this new system totally destroyed the grassroots structure as cricket associations, district associations and zones are still defunct as PCB has not organised their elections.

The affairs of cricket associations, district, and zones are being run through the appointment of interim officials.

After a gap of more than one and a half years in league cricket, the PCB introduced Winter Cup, and its responsibilities were given to the officials of interim set up in cricket associations and district cricket association.

Sources said that in a match in Karachi when a team needed 17 runs to win, the rival team bowlers threw 16 wide balls, which showed the standard of these matches.

They said that some teams failed to gather 11 genuine players and assembled a team by picking up players from here and there to complete the team.

They also said there was no age restriction.

The old cricket guards said that all this was happening because PCB gave the responsibilities to organise this championship to those who did not have experience of cricket administration. A number of them are coaches and former first class cricketers with no experience of organising tournaments.

The other reason of the substandard matches is that matches were organised between new and old clubs. "How can a completely new team face those clubs which have been there for 30 to 40 years.

They mentioned that 4000 cricket clubs were registered through an online proces in which there were many wrongdoings.

These new clubs were given registration through a complicated online process. A number of clubs were given registration on the basis of likes and dislikes, sources said.

They said if such types of tournaments were organised, Pakistan would not get talented cricketers in the years to come.

They said that people around the PCB chairman did not inform him about the real situation at grassroots level.