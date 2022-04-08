 
close
Friday April 08, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Sports

Farhan in pre-quarters

By Our Correspondent
April 08, 2022

KARACHI: Pakistan’s junior squash player Farhan Hashmi moved into the pre-quarterfinals of the $5000 Rochester ProAm in Rochester, United States on Thursday.

Farhan Hashmi defeated his countryman Ibrahim Noorani 11-4, 11-6, 11-6 in the first round. Now, he will face sixth seed Alejandro Reyes from Mexico in the second round.

Comments