Australian series proved profitable

LAHORE: PCB chairman Ramiz Raja revealed that Australia’s tour of Pakistan was “extremely profitable”, which is a positive sign.

Raja in a video message claimed that the PCB got richer from Australia’s tour of Pakistan. The Pakistan and Australia series has filled the Pakistan Cricket Board coffers with two billion rupees.

Australia played three Tests, three ODIs and one-off T20I on their first tour of Pakistan in 24 years.

“Defeating India in the T20I World Cup was a turning point for us and it took our cricket to new heights,” said Raja.

According to him, that was a big turnaround. “From a commercial aspect, I think we have broken all the records. I think we will generate a profit of around two billion rupees from this [Australia] tour, which is humongous,” Ramiz said.

However, Raja admitted that the country was lagging behind in terms of cricket infrastructure.

“We are on the right track when it comes to commercial and cricket aspects but we are far behind in terms of infrastructure,” he said. “

PCB chairman said that they would focus now on coaching, training and education of youngsters.

Earlier, in a press release issued by the PCB, Raja had also stressed the impact of the tour on Pakistan while thanking Cricket Australia.

“World cricket is proud and thankful to both sides for the way they played this series and won the hearts and minds of the cricket fans within and outside Pakistan. There is no doubt Pakistan and world cricket is now better placed than it was before this historic series,” he said.

“I would like to place on record my heartfelt thanks to Cricket Australia who made this series possible by sending their best available players, as well as the PCB staff who delivered an outstanding and flawless series at the backend of HBL PSL 7,” Raja said.